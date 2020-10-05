Raymond James Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $32.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEOH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

MEOH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.18. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

