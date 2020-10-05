Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.70.

Royal Gold stock opened at $119.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

