Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $206.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.59.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $176.52. 1,239,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.11. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,432,333. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Global Payments by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

