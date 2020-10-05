RealChain (RCT) Trading 39.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. One RealChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. RealChain has a market capitalization of $134,903.35 and $6,256.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,229,034 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

