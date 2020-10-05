RedFOX Labs Market Capitalization Tops $25.43 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $25.43 million and $124,824.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00585157 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00074597 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050769 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000617 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 501,182,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,670,506 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

