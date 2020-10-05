RedFOX Labs Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and $79,905.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00624255 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00072838 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00050353 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000773 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RFOX is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 501,183,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,671,939 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

