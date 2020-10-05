Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Redstar Gold shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 109,600 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50.

Redstar Gold Company Profile (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

