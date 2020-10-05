Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Overweight”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $690.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.63.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $564.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $272.27 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $584.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total transaction of $9,113,545.38. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,330 shares of company stock valued at $103,038,946. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

