Remme Market Cap Achieves $2.04 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Remme has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $133,151.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Tidex, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Remme

Remme (REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Kuna, Tidex, DEx.top and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

