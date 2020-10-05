Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCII. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 301.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 792,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 432,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 35.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 375,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 596.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 195,036 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 1,780.7% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 199,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

