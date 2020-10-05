Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Devon Energy Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DVN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

NYSE:DVN opened at $9.60 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after buying an additional 1,857,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,021,000 after buying an additional 3,485,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after buying an additional 2,811,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after buying an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

