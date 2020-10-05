Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

UTI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $5.04 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.36 million, a PE ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,630.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,294. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

