Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Verso Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Verso in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock.

VRS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NYSE VRS opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Verso has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the first quarter worth $3,894,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,084,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 307,755 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Verso by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

