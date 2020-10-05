Research Analysts Set Expectations for Methanex Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.44) by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$710.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$830.20 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MX. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

MX stock opened at C$31.60 on Monday. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$13.24 and a 12-month high of C$55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.04. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.80.

In other news, Director Mark Allard purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$158,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$425,932. Also, insider M&G Investment Management Limited sold 828 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.34, for a total transaction of C$25,121.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,451,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,050,386.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.86%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.