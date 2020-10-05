Reviewing Alithya Group (ALYA) and The Competition

Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Alithya Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alithya Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alithya Group Competitors 1030 3505 6932 326 2.56

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 4.60%. Given Alithya Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -15.35% -10.58% -5.71% Alithya Group Competitors -12.63% -61.24% -6.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.73, meaning that their average stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $210.26 million -$29.82 million -15.44 Alithya Group Competitors $7.05 billion $1.35 billion 112.21

Alithya Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alithya Group competitors beat Alithya Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

