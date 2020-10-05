Reviewing MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) & Sutter Rock Capital (NYSE:SSSS)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) and Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and Sutter Rock Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sutter Rock Capital has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.03%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust.

Profitability

This table compares MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and Sutter Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A Sutter Rock Capital 440.27% -7.67% -5.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and Sutter Rock Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 103.66 $23.95 million ($0.49) -18.94

Sutter Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust.

Summary

Sutter Rock Capital beats MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust was founded in May 16, 1989 and is domiciled in United States.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

