Reviewing Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) and Plains GP (NASDAQ:PAGP)

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) and Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plains GP and Noble Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP 1 4 7 0 2.50 Noble Midstream Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Plains GP presently has a consensus price target of $11.44, indicating a potential upside of 83.70%. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.66%. Given Plains GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plains GP is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Dividends

Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Plains GP pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Plains GP has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Plains GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plains GP and Noble Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP -1.57% 12.00% 5.58% Noble Midstream Partners 18.95% 20.39% 8.55%

Volatility & Risk

Plains GP has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Plains GP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Plains GP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plains GP and Noble Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP $33.67 billion 0.03 $331.00 million $1.96 3.18 Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million 1.03 $160.00 million $3.08 2.60

Plains GP has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Midstream Partners. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Plains GP beats Noble Midstream Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned and leased assets comprising 17,965 miles of crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of above-ground tank capacity; 830 trailers; 50 transport and storage barges; and 20 transport tugs. The Facilities segment is involved in the provision of storage, terminalling, and throughput services primarily for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas; NGL fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. This segment owned and operated approximately 77 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 63 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity; 25 billion cubic feet of base gas; 7 natural gas processing plants; a condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 33 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 5 marine facilities; and 425 miles of pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment engages in merchant-related activities, including purchase of crude oil, as well as NGL from producers, refiners, processors, and other marketers; storage of NGL and natural gas; and resale and transport of crude oil and NGL. It owned 15 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill in pipelines owned by third parties and other inventory; 750 trucks and 900 trailers; and 9,100 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company offers logistics services, principally for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas. PAA GP Holdings LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

