Reviewing SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) & China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) and China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CIADY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China State Construction International has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPECTRIS PLC/ADR and China State Construction International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPECTRIS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A China State Construction International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. China State Construction International pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SPECTRIS PLC/ADR pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China State Construction International pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SPECTRIS PLC/ADR and China State Construction International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPECTRIS PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A China State Construction International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPECTRIS PLC/ADR and China State Construction International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPECTRIS PLC/ADR $2.08 billion 1.39 $298.92 million $1.07 11.68 China State Construction International $11.44 billion 1.60 $594.06 million $1.52 30.53

China State Construction International has higher revenue and earnings than SPECTRIS PLC/ADR. SPECTRIS PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China State Construction International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China State Construction International beats SPECTRIS PLC/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPECTRIS PLC/ADR

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process. It serves metal, minerals and mining, pharmaceutical, fine chemical, and semiconductor industries; and academic research institutes. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement, and analysis equipment, as well as software and services for product design optimization, manufacturing control, microseismic monitoring, and environmental noise monitoring. It serves automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy industries, as well as academic research institutes. The In-line Instrumentation segment offers process analytical measurement, asset monitoring, and online controls, as well as associated consumables and services for primary processing and converting industries. It serves process, pulp, paper, tissue, energy, utilities, and Web and converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions that measure, monitor, control, inform, and connect during the production process. It serves manufacturing, process, energy, electronics, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Fairey Aviation Company Ltd. and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom.

About China State Construction International

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt. The Ice Cream Products segment manufactures and distributes ice cream. The Milk Powder Products segment manufactures and distributes milk powder. The Others segment offers cheese and plant-based nutrition products, as well as engages in trading business. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells plant-based beverages. It offers its dairy products under the MENGNIU brand. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

