Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 3,279 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $90,533.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,224.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morphic stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. 23,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $818.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.95. Morphic Holding has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $31.00.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Morphic by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Morphic by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 401,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Morphic by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Morphic by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.