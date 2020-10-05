Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Robert Half International by 57.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.83. 8,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,512. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.