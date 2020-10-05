Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 13,578 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,114,482.24. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 17,592 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,763,949.84.

On Friday, August 14th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,470 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $1,311,304.50.

On Monday, August 17th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,049 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $1,270,972.60.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 20,397 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total value of $2,033,988.84.

Shares of GSHD traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.23. 161,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $115.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSHD shares. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

