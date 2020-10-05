Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:RSI traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 199,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.80 million and a P/E ratio of -23.00. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$206.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$190.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

