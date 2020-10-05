Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 35,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $6,903,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.16. 5,163,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,368,292. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $204.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -177.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after acquiring an additional 76,157 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,852,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Roku by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.