Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Shares Up 22.2%

Shares of Romios Gold Resources Inc (CVE:RG) shot up 22.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 608,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 136,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $13.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Golden Triangle area properties comprising Newmont Lake and Trek projects that covers an area of 78,874 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

