ROOBEE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $603,123.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $603,123.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ROOBEE

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,002,571,631 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

