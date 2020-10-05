Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $2.97 on Monday, hitting $64.69. 211,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

