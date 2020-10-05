Rotten (ROT) Market Cap Hits $3.35 Million

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Rotten has traded 137.5% higher against the US dollar. Rotten has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.98 or 0.05079851 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032888 BTC.

ROT is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 24,279,610 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#.

Rotten can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

