Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.94.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,337,000 after acquiring an additional 812,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,084,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,844,000 after acquiring an additional 166,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.
RY stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
