Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. HSBC raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.33. 14,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. Analysts forecast that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

