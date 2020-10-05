Ryanair’s (RYAAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.98. 6,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,236. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 239.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

