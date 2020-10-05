Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.77. 89,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,737. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sabre by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after buying an additional 11,057,878 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,996,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Sabre by 16,533.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,136,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,442 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,531,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $23,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

