SafeCapital Hits Market Capitalization of $239,252.23 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $239,252.23 and $1.03 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00294190 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012955 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007658 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.