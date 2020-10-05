Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $69.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 48.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA traded up $4.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.26. 4,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $142.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Saia by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.