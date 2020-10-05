San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

San Leon Energy Plc (LON:SLE)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.12 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.55 ($0.33). Approximately 388,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 336,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.65 ($0.35).

The company has a market cap of $112.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.76. The company has a current ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About San Leon Energy (LON:SLE)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds interests in a portfolio of conventional and shale assets located in Albania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, and Spain covering an area of 23,742 km2. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

