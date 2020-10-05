Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.30. Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 19,900 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua Copper-Gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011.

