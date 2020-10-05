Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several brokerages have commented on SAND. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $2,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 113,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after buying an additional 1,031,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,442,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after buying an additional 402,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAND opened at $8.45 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

