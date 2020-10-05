SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

About SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

