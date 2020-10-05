Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $17.80

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $15.39. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 51 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRRK. BidaskClub cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.