Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Price Up 43.5%

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ)’s share price shot up 43.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96). 8,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 30,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 million and a P/E ratio of -25.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.06, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

About Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ)

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Nedlands, Australia.

