Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,006.00

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,006 ($13.15) and last traded at GBX 1,003 ($13.11), with a volume of 2135004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992.50 ($12.97).

The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion and a PE ratio of -291.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 938.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 782.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In related news, insider Patrick Maxwell bought 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £33,690.60 ($44,022.74).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

