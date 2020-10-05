Scrypta Price Hits $0.0366 on Top Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Scrypta has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $502,664.47 and approximately $2,347.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00294864 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00018423 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012947 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007781 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 16,980,470 coins and its circulating supply is 13,741,421 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage.

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

