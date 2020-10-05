Scrypta Price Reaches $0.0364 on Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $500,784.18 and $2,303.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00340879 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00018637 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012733 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007634 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 16,980,470 coins and its circulating supply is 13,741,421 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain.

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

