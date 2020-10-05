Seele-N Trading Up 5.4% This Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Seele-N has a market cap of $4.29 million and $8.85 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.15 or 0.05132921 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

