Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Down 5.6%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 1,124,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,291,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

SEEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

