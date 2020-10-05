Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading 18.8% Higher

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares traded up 18.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 5,147,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 2,594,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 164.32% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

