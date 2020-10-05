Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 115,013 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 509,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after buying an additional 268,732 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 512.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.