Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Up 30.3% Over Last Week

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $578,834.04 and $21.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049301 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,709.68 or 1.00079394 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00619602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.01160394 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00105754 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

