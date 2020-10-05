Serum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36.65 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Serum has a market cap of $77.94 million and approximately $36.65 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Serum has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00014532 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01515669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00165117 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.