Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVRGF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $3.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 169,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.