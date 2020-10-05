Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 579 ($7.57).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective (down from GBX 915 ($11.96)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

LON:SHB remained flat at $GBX 503 ($6.57) on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.63. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 992.50 ($12.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 515.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 559.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.